Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 1
Rio Ave 4 Boavista 0
Sunday, August 31
Benfica 1 Sporting 1
Nacional Madeira 2 Arouca 0
Penafiel 0 FC Pacos de Ferreira 1
Porto 3 Moreirense 0
Gil Vicente 1 Maritimo 2
Saturday, August 30
Belenenses 0 Vitoria Guimaraes 3
Braga 2 Estoril 1
Friday, August 29
Academica 1 Vitoria Setubal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rio Ave 3 3 0 0 11 1 9
2 Vitoria Guimaraes 3 3 0 0 9 1 9
-------------------------
3 Porto 3 3 0 0 6 0 9
-------------------------
4 Braga 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
5 Benfica 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
-------------------------
6 Belenenses 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
-------------------------
7 Maritimo 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
8 Sporting 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
9 Vitoria Setubal 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
10 Moreirense 3 1 1 1 1 3 4
11 Nacional Madeira 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
12 FC Pacos de Ferreira 3 1 0 2 1 3 3
13 Academica 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
14 Arouca 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
15 Estoril 3 0 1 2 3 8 1
-------------------------
16 Gil Vicente 3 0 0 3 2 7 0
-------------------------
17 Penafiel 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
18 Boavista 3 0 0 3 0 8 0
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation