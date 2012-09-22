Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 Porto 4 Beira Mar 0 Friday, September 21 Moreirense 0 Vitoria Guimaraes 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 4 3 1 0 11 2 10 2 Benfica 3 2 1 0 10 2 7 ------------------------- 3 FC Pacos de Ferreira 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 ------------------------- 4 Moreirense 4 1 2 1 5 4 5 5 Maritimo 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 ------------------------- 6 Vitoria Guimaraes 4 1 2 1 3 6 5 ------------------------- 7 SC Olhanense 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 7 Braga 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 9 Rio Ave 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 10 Academica 3 0 3 0 4 4 3 11 Gil Vicente 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 12 Estoril 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 13 Sporting 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 14 Vitoria Setubal 3 0 2 1 2 7 2 ------------------------- 15 Beira Mar 4 0 2 2 5 11 2 16 Nacional Madeira 3 0 1 2 3 8 1 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Nacional Madeira v FC Pacos de Ferreira (1500) Vitoria Setubal v SC Olhanense (1500) Braga v Rio Ave (1700) Academica v Benfica (1915) Monday, September 24 Estoril v Maritimo (1800) Sporting v Gil Vicente (1915)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
