Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday Friday, December 7 Estoril 3 Vitoria Setubal 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 10 8 2 0 26 6 26 2 Benfica 10 8 2 0 25 6 26 ------------------------- 3 Braga 10 5 2 3 20 14 17 ------------------------- 4 Rio Ave 10 5 2 3 15 13 17 5 Estoril 11 4 3 4 18 14 15 ------------------------- 6 FC Pacos de Ferreira 10 3 6 1 13 9 15 ------------------------- 7 Vitoria Guimaraes 10 3 3 4 10 18 12 8 Sporting 10 2 5 3 9 11 11 9 Nacional Madeira 10 3 2 5 15 20 11 10 Vitoria Setubal 11 2 5 4 11 20 11 11 SC Olhanense 10 2 4 4 13 16 10 12 Gil Vicente 10 2 4 4 9 14 10 13 Maritimo 10 2 4 4 7 16 10 14 Academica 10 1 6 3 12 14 9 ------------------------- 15 Moreirense 10 1 4 5 12 16 7 16 Beira Mar 10 1 4 5 13 21 7 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 8 Porto v Moreirense (2030) Sunday, December 9 Maritimo v Nacional Madeira (1600) Gil Vicente v Beira Mar (1600) Rio Ave v FC Pacos de Ferreira (1600) Vitoria Guimaraes v SC Olhanense (2015) Monday, December 10 Academica v Braga (1815) Sporting v Benfica (2015)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.