Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 9
Boavista 1 Penafiel 0
Nacional Madeira 1 Benfica 2
Estoril 2 Porto 2
Moreirense 0 Belenenses 1
Sporting 1 FC Pacos de Ferreira 1
Vitoria Setubal 1 Maritimo 0
Saturday, November 8
Braga 2 Gil Vicente 0
Friday, November 7
Arouca 1 Vitoria Guimaraes 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 10 8 1 1 23 7 25
2 Vitoria Guimaraes 10 7 2 1 20 8 23
-------------------------
3 Porto 10 6 4 0 19 5 22
-------------------------
4 Belenenses 10 6 2 2 15 11 20
5 Braga 10 5 3 2 15 7 18
-------------------------
6 FC Pacos de Ferreira 10 5 3 2 15 10 18
-------------------------
7 Sporting 10 4 5 1 18 10 17
8 Rio Ave 9 4 2 3 16 10 14
9 Moreirense 10 3 4 3 7 9 13
10 Maritimo 10 4 0 6 15 15 12
11 Vitoria Setubal 10 3 2 5 8 16 11
12 Estoril 10 2 4 4 15 20 10
13 Boavista 10 3 1 6 7 18 10
14 Academica 9 1 5 3 7 9 8
15 Nacional Madeira 10 2 2 6 7 13 8
-------------------------
16 Arouca 10 2 2 6 6 18 8
-------------------------
17 Penafiel 10 1 1 8 6 19 4
18 Gil Vicente 10 0 3 7 7 21 3
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 10
Rio Ave v Academica (2000)