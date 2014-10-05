Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Academica 0 Moreirense 0
Belenenses 1 Vitoria Setubal 1
Benfica 4 Arouca 0
Nacional Madeira 0 Rio Ave 0
FC Pacos de Ferreira 3 Maritimo 2
Porto 2 Braga 1
Gil Vicente 1 Estoril 1
Saturday, October 4
Penafiel 0 Sporting 4
Friday, October 3
Vitoria Guimaraes 3 Boavista 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 7 6 1 0 19 4 19
2 Porto 7 4 3 0 10 3 15
-------------------------
3 Vitoria Guimaraes 7 4 2 1 14 7 14
-------------------------
4 Sporting 7 3 4 0 13 4 13
5 Maritimo 7 4 0 3 12 8 12
-------------------------
6 Rio Ave 7 3 2 2 13 7 11
-------------------------
7 Braga 7 3 2 2 10 5 11
8 FC Pacos de Ferreira 7 3 2 2 8 7 11
9 Belenenses 7 3 2 2 9 9 11
10 Vitoria Setubal 7 2 2 3 6 11 8
11 Academica 7 1 4 2 6 7 7
12 Moreirense 7 1 4 2 3 7 7
13 Arouca 7 2 1 4 4 10 7
14 Boavista 7 2 1 4 4 13 7
15 Estoril 7 1 3 3 10 15 6
-------------------------
16 Nacional Madeira 7 1 2 4 5 9 5
-------------------------
17 Penafiel 7 1 1 5 3 13 4
18 Gil Vicente 7 0 2 5 6 16 2
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation