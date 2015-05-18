May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday Monday, May 18 Boavista 0 Nacional 1 Sunday, May 17 Belenenses 1 Porto 1 Maritimo 4 Rio Ave 0 Pacos de Ferreira 3 Academica 2 Penafiel 2 Gil Vicente 1 Moreirense 1 Estoril 1 Sporting 4 Braga 1 Vitoria Guimaraes 0 Benfica 0 Vitoria Setubal 2 Arouca 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 33 26 4 3 82 15 82 2 Porto 33 24 7 2 72 13 79 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 33 21 10 2 66 29 73 ------------------------- 4 Braga 33 16 7 10 50 28 55 5 Vitoria Guimaraes 33 14 10 9 46 33 52 6 Pacos de Ferreira 33 12 11 10 40 42 47 ------------------------- 7 Belenenses 33 11 12 10 32 35 45 8 Maritimo 33 12 8 13 45 41 44 9 Nacional 33 12 8 13 42 46 44 10 Rio Ave 33 10 13 10 38 41 43 11 Moreirense 33 10 10 13 31 41 40 12 Estoril 33 8 13 12 36 56 37 13 Boavista 33 9 7 17 27 48 34 14 Academica 33 4 17 12 24 42 29 15 Vitoria Setubal 33 7 8 18 24 51 29 16 Arouca 33 7 7 19 25 48 28 ------------------------- R17 Gil Vicente 33 4 11 18 25 58 23 R18 Penafiel 33 5 7 21 29 67 22 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-6: Europa League preliminary round 17-18: Relegation