May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 18
Boavista 0 Nacional 1
Sunday, May 17
Belenenses 1 Porto 1
Maritimo 4 Rio Ave 0
Pacos de Ferreira 3 Academica 2
Penafiel 2 Gil Vicente 1
Moreirense 1 Estoril 1
Sporting 4 Braga 1
Vitoria Guimaraes 0 Benfica 0
Vitoria Setubal 2 Arouca 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 33 26 4 3 82 15 82
2 Porto 33 24 7 2 72 13 79
-------------------------
3 Sporting 33 21 10 2 66 29 73
-------------------------
4 Braga 33 16 7 10 50 28 55
5 Vitoria Guimaraes 33 14 10 9 46 33 52
6 Pacos de Ferreira 33 12 11 10 40 42 47
-------------------------
7 Belenenses 33 11 12 10 32 35 45
8 Maritimo 33 12 8 13 45 41 44
9 Nacional 33 12 8 13 42 46 44
10 Rio Ave 33 10 13 10 38 41 43
11 Moreirense 33 10 10 13 31 41 40
12 Estoril 33 8 13 12 36 56 37
13 Boavista 33 9 7 17 27 48 34
14 Academica 33 4 17 12 24 42 29
15 Vitoria Setubal 33 7 8 18 24 51 29
16 Arouca 33 7 7 19 25 48 28
-------------------------
R17 Gil Vicente 33 4 11 18 25 58 23
R18 Penafiel 33 5 7 21 29 67 22
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-6: Europa League preliminary round
17-18: Relegation