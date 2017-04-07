Soccer-Bribery case Jeonbuk scout found dead at stadium: report
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
April 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday Friday, April 7 CD Feirense 0 Braga 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 27 20 5 2 57 14 65 2 Porto 27 19 7 1 59 13 64 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 27 17 6 4 51 27 57 ------------------------- 4 Braga 28 14 8 6 42 25 50 ------------------------- 5 Vitoria Guimaraes 27 13 8 6 40 30 47 6 Maritimo 27 11 8 8 26 24 41 ------------------------- 7 Rio Ave 27 11 5 11 31 34 38 8 GD Chaves 27 8 12 7 28 27 36 9 CD Feirense 28 10 5 13 25 41 35 10 Boavista 27 8 10 9 27 26 34 11 Vitoria Setubal 27 9 7 11 27 27 34 12 Belenenses 27 8 8 11 21 30 32 13 Pacos de Ferreira 27 6 9 12 25 37 27 14 FC Arouca 27 8 3 16 25 44 27 15 Estoril 27 6 7 14 22 34 25 16 Moreirense 27 5 6 16 24 42 21 ------------------------- 17 Nacional 27 3 8 16 18 45 17 18 CD Tondela 27 3 8 16 18 46 17 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League preliminary round 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Pacos de Ferreira v FC Arouca (1500) Porto v Belenenses (1715) Sporting v Boavista (1930) Sunday, April 9 Estoril v Nacional (1500) Rio Ave v Vitoria Setubal (1500) Vitoria Guimaraes v CD Tondela (1700) Moreirense v Benfica (1915) Monday, April 10 Maritimo v GD Chaves (1900)
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Thursday, June 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Independiente 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56 2 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52 3 Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51 4 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49 5 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48 ---------------
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 15 Fluminense 0 Gremio 2 Coritiba 0 Bahia 0 Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0