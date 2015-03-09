March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 9
Rio Ave 1 Nacional 1
Sporting 3 Penafiel 2
Sunday, March 8
Arouca 1 Benfica 3
Boavista 3 Vitoria Guimaraes 1
Maritimo 2 Pacos de Ferreira 1
Estoril 1 Gil Vicente 1
Moreirense 0 Academica 2
Saturday, March 7
Vitoria Setubal 1 Belenenses 1
Friday, March 6
Braga 0 Porto 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 24 20 2 2 60 11 62
2 Porto 24 18 4 2 56 10 58
-------------------------
3 Sporting 24 14 8 2 45 22 50
-------------------------
4 Braga 24 14 4 6 39 15 46
5 Vitoria Guimaraes 24 11 7 6 37 23 40
-------------------------
6 Belenenses 24 9 8 7 23 24 35
-------------------------
7 Pacos de Ferreira 24 9 6 9 30 35 33
8 Nacional 24 9 5 10 30 33 32
9 Rio Ave 24 7 9 8 29 31 30
10 Maritimo 24 9 3 12 31 34 30
11 Moreirense 24 7 7 10 21 28 28
12 Estoril 24 6 8 10 25 40 26
13 Boavista 24 7 4 13 20 39 25
14 Academica 24 3 13 8 17 29 22
15 Arouca 24 5 5 14 17 38 20
-------------------------
16 Vitoria Setubal 24 5 5 14 17 40 20
-------------------------
17 Gil Vicente 24 3 10 11 19 39 19
18 Penafiel 24 4 4 16 22 47 16
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation