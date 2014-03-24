March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 24
Vitoria Setubal 1 Estoril 1
Sunday, March 23
Benfica 3 Academica 0
FC Pacos de Ferreira 3 Arouca 1
Porto 1 Belenenses 0
SC Olhanense 1 Nacional Madeira 1
Saturday, March 22
Maritimo 1 Sporting 3
Vitoria Guimaraes 0 Gil Vicente 0
Friday, March 21
Rio Ave 1 Braga 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 24 19 4 1 47 15 61
2 Sporting 24 16 6 2 46 17 54
-------------------------
3 Porto 24 15 4 5 44 18 49
-------------------------
4 Estoril 24 12 7 5 36 23 43
5 Nacional Madeira 24 8 11 5 33 27 35
-------------------------
6 Braga 24 9 5 10 34 30 32
-------------------------
7 Vitoria Guimaraes 24 9 4 11 25 25 31
8 Vitoria Setubal 24 8 6 10 32 36 30
9 Maritimo 24 8 6 10 33 39 30
10 Academica 24 7 8 9 16 25 29
11 Rio Ave 24 7 7 10 19 25 28
12 Gil Vicente 24 7 5 12 21 32 26
13 Arouca 24 5 7 12 23 36 22
14 FC Pacos de Ferreira 24 6 4 14 24 45 22
-------------------------
15 SC Olhanense 24 4 6 14 15 38 18
-------------------------
16 Belenenses 24 3 8 13 12 29 17
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15: Relegation play-off
16: Relegation