Dec 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 22
Rio Ave 0 Belenenses 0
Braga 3 Pacos de Ferreira 0
Sunday, December 21
Academica 1 Penafiel 1
Arouca 1 Maritimo 0
Benfica 1 Gil Vicente 0
Nacional 0 Sporting 1
Moreirense 1 Boavista 0
Saturday, December 20
Estoril 1 Vitoria Guimaraes 0
Friday, December 19
Porto 4 Vitoria Setubal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 14 12 1 1 31 7 37
2 Porto 14 9 4 1 31 7 31
-------------------------
3 Braga 14 8 4 2 25 8 28
-------------------------
4 Vitoria Guimaraes 14 8 4 2 22 10 28
5 Sporting 14 7 6 1 26 12 27
-------------------------
6 Pacos de Ferreira 14 6 4 4 18 17 22
-------------------------
7 Belenenses 14 6 4 4 15 15 22
8 Rio Ave 14 5 5 4 19 15 20
9 Moreirense 14 5 5 4 12 12 20
10 Estoril 14 4 6 4 18 21 18
11 Maritimo 14 5 1 8 19 19 16
12 Boavista 14 4 1 9 9 26 13
13 Nacional 14 3 3 8 11 16 12
14 Arouca 14 3 3 8 8 21 12
15 Penafiel 14 3 2 9 11 27 11
-------------------------
16 Vitoria Setubal 14 3 2 9 8 25 11
-------------------------
17 Academica 14 1 7 6 9 19 10
18 Gil Vicente 14 0 6 8 8 23 6
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation