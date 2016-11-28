UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday Monday, November 28 Braga 6 CD Feirense 2 Sunday, November 27 Benfica 3 Moreirense 0 CD Tondela 2 Vitoria Guimaraes 1 FC Arouca 1 Pacos de Ferreira 0 Saturday, November 26 Belenenses 0 Porto 0 Boavista 0 Sporting 1 Nacional 0 Estoril 1 GD Chaves 0 Maritimo 0 Friday, November 25 Vitoria Setubal 0 Rio Ave 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 11 9 2 0 26 5 29 2 Sporting 11 7 3 1 21 10 24 ------------------------- 3 Braga 11 7 2 2 21 11 23 ------------------------- 4 Porto 11 6 4 1 19 5 22 ------------------------- 5 Vitoria Guimaraes 11 6 2 3 20 14 20 6 GD Chaves 11 3 6 2 10 9 15 ------------------------- 7 Rio Ave 11 4 2 5 12 15 14 8 Estoril 11 4 2 5 10 13 14 9 Maritimo 11 4 2 5 6 9 14 10 Vitoria Setubal 11 3 4 4 10 11 13 11 Boavista 11 3 4 4 11 13 13 12 Belenenses 11 3 4 4 8 12 13 13 FC Arouca 11 3 2 6 7 15 11 14 CD Feirense 11 3 2 6 10 22 11 15 Pacos de Ferreira 11 2 4 5 13 17 10 16 CD Tondela 11 2 3 6 8 15 9 ------------------------- 17 Nacional 11 2 2 7 9 16 8 18 Moreirense 11 2 2 7 8 17 8 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League preliminary round 17-18: Relegation
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.