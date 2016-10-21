Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 Maritimo 1 Boavista 1 Pacos de Ferreira 1 Nacional 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 7 6 1 0 17 4 19 2 Porto 7 5 1 1 15 4 16 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 7 5 1 1 16 9 16 ------------------------- 4 Braga 7 4 2 1 12 7 14 ------------------------- 5 GD Chaves 7 3 3 1 8 6 12 6 Vitoria Guimaraes 7 3 2 2 12 11 11 ------------------------- 7 Rio Ave 7 3 1 3 9 9 10 8 Maritimo 8 3 1 4 5 8 10 9 Pacos de Ferreira 8 2 3 3 12 12 9 10 Boavista 8 2 3 3 9 11 9 11 Belenenses 7 2 3 2 6 8 9 12 CD Feirense 7 3 0 4 6 13 9 13 Vitoria Setubal 7 2 2 3 7 8 8 14 Estoril 7 2 1 4 7 11 7 15 Nacional 8 2 1 5 8 13 7 16 FC Arouca 7 1 2 4 5 9 5 ------------------------- 17 CD Tondela 7 1 2 4 4 9 5 18 Moreirense 7 1 1 5 4 10 4 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League preliminary round 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 CD Feirense v Vitoria Setubal (1500) Sporting v CD Tondela (1715) Porto v FC Arouca (1930) Sunday, October 23 Moreirense v Rio Ave (1500) Estoril v Vitoria Guimaraes (1700) Belenenses v Benfica (1915) Monday, October 24 Braga v GD Chaves (1900)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)