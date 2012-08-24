Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday Friday, August 24 Academica 1 SC Olhanense 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 SC Olhanense 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 2 Maritimo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 3 Academica 2 0 2 0 4 4 2 ------------------------- 4 Beira Mar 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 5 Benfica 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 5 Nacional Madeira 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 5 Braga 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 5 Vitoria Setubal 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 ------------------------- 9 FC Pacos de Ferreira 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 9 Moreirense 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 11 Porto 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 11 Gil Vicente 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 11 Sporting 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 11 Vitoria Guimaraes 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 ------------------------- 15 Estoril 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 16 Rio Ave 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-8: Europa League 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 25 Braga v Beira Mar (1715) Porto v Vitoria Guimaraes (1930) Sunday, August 26 Moreirense v Nacional Madeira (1500) Estoril v FC Pacos de Ferreira (1600) Maritimo v Gil Vicente (1700) Vitoria Setubal v Benfica (1915) Monday, August 27 Sporting v Rio Ave (1915)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.