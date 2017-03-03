BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday Friday, March 3 Moreirense 0 Boavista 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 23 18 3 2 51 13 57 2 Porto 23 17 5 1 46 11 56 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 23 14 5 4 42 24 47 ------------------------- 4 Braga 23 11 6 6 33 20 39 ------------------------- 5 Vitoria Guimaraes 23 11 6 6 31 25 39 6 Maritimo 23 9 7 7 19 17 34 ------------------------- 7 GD Chaves 23 7 11 5 24 22 32 8 Vitoria Setubal 23 8 6 9 23 23 30 9 Boavista 24 7 9 8 24 25 30 10 Rio Ave 23 8 5 10 25 29 29 11 Belenenses 23 7 8 8 17 21 29 12 FC Arouca 23 8 3 12 22 32 27 13 CD Feirense 23 7 5 11 18 35 26 14 Pacos de Ferreira 23 6 6 11 24 35 24 15 Estoril 23 5 5 13 17 29 20 16 Moreirense 24 5 5 14 21 36 20 ------------------------- 17 Nacional 23 3 7 13 16 33 16 18 CD Tondela 23 3 6 14 16 39 15 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League preliminary round 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 4 Braga v FC Arouca (1600) Porto v Nacional (1815) CD Feirense v Benfica (2030) Sunday, March 5 Pacos de Ferreira v CD Tondela (1145) Maritimo v Vitoria Setubal (1600) Belenenses v GD Chaves (1800) Sporting v Vitoria Guimaraes (2015) Monday, March 6 Estoril v Rio Ave (2000)
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)