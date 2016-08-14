Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 Boavista 2 FC Arouca 0 Vitoria Guimaraes 0 Braga 1 Vitoria Setubal 2 Belenenses 0 Saturday, August 13 CD Tondela 0 Benfica 2 Moreirense 1 Pacos de Ferreira 1 Sporting 2 Maritimo 0 Friday, August 12 Rio Ave 1 Porto 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Benfica 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Boavista 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Sporting 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Vitoria Setubal 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 6 Braga 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 7 Pacos de Ferreira 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Moreirense 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 CD Feirense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Estoril 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GD Chaves 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Vitoria Guimaraes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 14 Rio Ave 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 15 Belenenses 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 15 CD Tondela 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 15 Maritimo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 15 FC Arouca 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-5: Champions League / EC I 6: Europa League preliminary round Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 15 Estoril v CD Feirense (1900)
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S