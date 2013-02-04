Feb 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday
Monday, February 4
FC Pacos de Ferreira 0 Estoril 0 aband.75'
Sunday, February 3
Benfica 3 Vitoria Setubal 0
Nacional Madeira 1 Moreirense 2
Gil Vicente 4 Maritimo 2
Beira Mar 3 Braga 3
SC Olhanense 0 Academica 0
Saturday, February 2
Rio Ave 2 Sporting 1
Vitoria Guimaraes 0 Porto 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Porto 17 14 3 0 44 8 45
2 Benfica 17 14 3 0 44 12 45
-------------------------
3 Braga 17 9 3 5 38 24 30
-------------------------
4 FC Pacos de Ferreira 16 7 7 2 22 12 28
5 Rio Ave 17 7 4 6 21 22 25
-------------------------
6 Vitoria Guimaraes 17 5 6 6 18 27 21
-------------------------
7 Academica 17 4 8 5 24 25 20
8 Estoril 16 5 4 7 24 25 19
9 Sporting 17 4 7 6 16 19 19
10 Maritimo 17 4 7 6 16 27 19
11 Nacional Madeira 17 5 3 9 23 30 18
12 Gil Vicente 17 4 6 7 18 27 18
13 SC Olhanense 17 3 7 7 19 26 16
14 Beira Mar 17 3 6 8 23 32 15
-------------------------
15 Vitoria Setubal 17 3 5 9 19 36 14
16 Moreirense 17 2 5 10 16 33 11
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 4
FC Pacos de Ferreira v Estoril (2000) aband.75'