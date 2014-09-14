Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 14
Boavista 1 Academica 0
Maritimo 2 Penafiel 0
FC Pacos de Ferreira 1 Gil Vicente 1
Estoril 2 Nacional Madeira 1
Vitoria Guimaraes 1 Porto 1
Saturday, September 13
Arouca 1 Braga 0
Moreirense 1 Rio Ave 1
Sporting 1 Belenenses 1
Friday, September 12
Vitoria Setubal 0 Benfica 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rio Ave 4 3 1 0 12 2 10
2 Vitoria Guimaraes 4 3 1 0 10 2 10
-------------------------
3 Benfica 4 3 1 0 9 1 10
-------------------------
4 Porto 4 3 1 0 7 1 10
5 Maritimo 4 3 0 1 6 4 9
-------------------------
6 Braga 4 2 1 1 5 2 7
-------------------------
7 Belenenses 4 2 1 1 7 6 7
8 Sporting 4 1 3 0 4 3 6
9 Moreirense 4 1 2 1 2 4 5
10 Arouca 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
10 FC Pacos de Ferreira 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
12 Estoril 4 1 1 2 5 9 4
13 Vitoria Setubal 4 1 1 2 3 8 4
14 Nacional Madeira 4 1 0 3 4 6 3
15 Boavista 4 1 0 3 1 8 3
-------------------------
16 Academica 4 0 2 2 3 5 2
-------------------------
17 Gil Vicente 4 0 1 3 3 8 1
18 Penafiel 4 0 0 4 1 9 0
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation