Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 9
Boavista 1 Rio Ave 1
Sunday, February 8
Arouca 3 Nacional 3
Maritimo 1 Gil Vicente 2
Pacos de Ferreira 2 Penafiel 1
Estoril 0 Braga 2
Sporting 1 Benfica 1
Vitoria Guimaraes 0 Belenenses 1
Vitoria Setubal 0 Academica 0
Saturday, February 7
Moreirense 0 Porto 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 20 16 2 2 45 9 50
2 Porto 20 14 4 2 49 10 46
-------------------------
3 Sporting 20 12 7 1 39 16 43
-------------------------
4 Braga 20 11 4 5 32 13 37
5 Vitoria Guimaraes 20 10 6 4 33 17 36
-------------------------
6 Belenenses 20 8 6 6 19 20 30
-------------------------
7 Pacos de Ferreira 20 8 5 7 26 30 29
8 Rio Ave 20 7 7 6 27 26 28
9 Nacional 20 7 4 9 24 29 25
10 Estoril 20 6 7 7 23 30 25
11 Maritimo 20 7 3 10 24 27 24
12 Moreirense 20 6 6 8 17 21 24
13 Boavista 20 6 2 12 16 35 20
14 Vitoria Setubal 20 5 4 11 16 32 19
15 Arouca 20 4 4 12 14 32 16
-------------------------
16 Academica 20 1 11 8 12 27 14
-------------------------
17 Gil Vicente 20 2 8 10 16 35 14
18 Penafiel 20 3 4 13 15 38 13
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation