Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday Friday, November 9 Gil Vicente 0 FC Pacos de Ferreira 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 8 6 2 0 22 5 20 2 Benfica 8 6 2 0 22 6 20 ------------------------- 3 Braga 8 5 2 1 20 11 17 ------------------------- 4 FC Pacos de Ferreira 9 3 5 1 11 7 14 5 Rio Ave 8 4 2 2 10 9 14 ------------------------- 6 Vitoria Guimaraes 8 3 2 3 7 13 11 ------------------------- 7 Vitoria Setubal 8 2 4 2 7 11 10 8 Estoril 8 2 3 3 13 13 9 9 Gil Vicente 9 2 3 4 7 12 9 10 Academica 8 1 5 2 9 10 8 11 Maritimo 8 2 2 4 4 13 8 12 SC Olhanense 8 1 4 3 12 14 7 13 Sporting 8 1 4 3 6 9 7 14 Moreirense 8 1 3 4 10 12 6 ------------------------- 15 Beira Mar 8 1 3 4 11 18 6 16 Nacional Madeira 8 1 2 5 11 19 5 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 10 Vitoria Guimaraes v Nacional Madeira (2030) Sunday, November 11 Estoril v Moreirense (1600) SC Olhanense v Beira Mar (1600) Porto v Academica (1800) Rio Ave v Benfica (1930) Sporting v Braga (2015) Monday, November 12 Maritimo v Vitoria Setubal (2015)