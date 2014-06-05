June 5 Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Friday's friendly against Mexico as he continues to battle tendinosis around his left knee and a thigh injury, the Portuguese federation (FPF) said Thursday.

Midfielder Raul Meireles and central defender Pepe will also sit out the match in Boston (0030 GMT on Saturday), the FPF said in a statement.

"They will maintain the programme pre-established by the medical department for their injuries, with specific work in the hotel and some sporting interludes on the pitch," said the FPF's daily medical bulletin.

Portuguese media said the trio would stay at the team hotel outside New York instead of travelling to Boston.

Ronaldo is suffering from an injury to his left thigh as well as patellar tendinosis, Meireles has an injury to his left thigh and Pepe a muscular injury in his right leg.

Ronaldo has yet to take part in a full training session with his team mates since joining the Portugal camp one week ago and also missed last Saturday's friendly with Greece.

Ronaldo, 29, struggled with minor injuries during the closing weeks of Real Madrid's season before playing 120 minutes in the Champions League final against Atletico Madrid and scoring the final goal in their 4-1 win with a penalty.

Portugal's opening World Cup match is against Germany in Salvador on June 16 and they also face United States and Ghana in their group. (Reporting By Brian Homewood; editing by martyn herman)