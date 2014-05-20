LISBON May 20 Leonardo Jardim has quit as Sporting coach after one season in charge, the Lisbon club said on Tuesday.

Jardim resigned despite leading to Sporting to second spot in the Portuguese league and a place in the Champions League group stage for next season.

"We have a feeling of respect and friendship for Leonardo Jardim," club president Bruno de Carvalho told reporters. "We've had a very good season together and we don't regret the choice."

Jardim, 39, has been widely tipped to replace Claudio Ranieri after the Italian left AS Monaco on Tuesday after two seasons.

Born in Venezuela to Portuguese parents, Jardim has made a habit of changing clubs frequently.

Since 2008, he has had one season with Chaves, two with Beira-Mar and one each with Braga, Olympiakos Piraeus and Sporting. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)