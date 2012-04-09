LISBON, April 9 Ricky van Wolfswinkel's first half penalty
handed Sporting a deserved 1-0 win over Lisbon rivals Benfica on Monday, dealing
a severe blow to the Eagles' Portuguese title aspirations.
Benfica's painful defeat means they lag four points behind leaders Porto in
second place with only four matches to go. Porto muscled out a 1-0 win at Braga
on Saturday.
The visitors were left reeling after Dutch striker van Wolfswinkel coolly
side-footed from the penalty spot in the 18th minute.
Apart from the penalty, Sporting and Benfica had virtually no chances in a
lukewarm first half with the hosts happy to sit back and slow the pace down
after the early lead.
Benfica were unrecognisable in attack, lacking intensity and speed.
Sporting, fourth in the league, should have extended their lead after half
time but van Wolfswinkel missed two easy chances and Russian midfielder Marat
Izmailov hit the woodwork from distance.
(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Dave Thompson; To comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com; dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com
+44 207 542 7933; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net;
Please double click on the newslink for more soccer)