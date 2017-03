LISBON May 19 Portuguese club Sporting's coach Jesualdo Ferreira said on Sunday he will leave the Lisbon side after they ended the Premier League season in a disappointing seventh place.

Ferreira, who took over as coach in January, gambled on Sporting's youth instead of big-name recruits to try to salvage something from one of their worst seasons but failed the target of reaching next season's Europa League.

"It was one of the hardest moments of my career, to tell the president I won't continue at Sporting," Ferreira told a press conference after Sporting beat Beira Mar 4-1 in their final match of the season.

(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)