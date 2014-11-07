LISBON Nov 7 Full back Jose Bosingwa was recalled by Portugal on Friday, four years after playing his last international.

The 32-year-old, who fell out with previous coach Paulo Bento, was included in the squad named by Fernando Santos for next Friday's Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Armenia and the friendly against Argentina in Manchester on Nov. 18.

The former Porto, Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers player, who is now at Trabzonspor, won the last of his 24 caps in a 4-0 friendly win over Spain in November 2010.

Three years ago, he announced that he would not play for Portugal under Bento after the coach said that Bosingwa had been left out of the squad because he did not meet requirements, including "emotional and mental ones".

Bosingwa said he had been "offended and disrespected by these declarations".

Bento, already under pressure after Portugal's group stage exit at the World Cup, resigned in September following a 1-0 home defeat by Albania in a Euro 2016 qualifier.

Santos has previously recalled defender Ricardo Carvalho, who also fell out with Bento.

Defenders Tiago Gomes (Braga) and Raphael Guerreiro (Lorient) were called up for the first time while striker Helder Postiga was recalled after being left out of Santos's first two games in charge last month.

Santos will be able to sit on the bench for the first time since his appointment after the Court of Arbitration for Sport temporarily lifted an eight-match ban pending an appeal.

The ban was imposed by FIFA after Santos, previously coach of Greece, was sent off during the World Cup second round tie against Costa Rica. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis)