LISBON Aug 7 Two goals by defender Rolando
earned Porto a 2-1 win over Vitoria Guimaraes on Sunday to lift
the Portuguese Super Cup, their first trophy under new coach
Vitor Pereira.
Porto's third Super Cup win in a row followed a hugely
successful season in which they won the league title, Europa
League and Portuguese Cup before Andre Villas-Boas moved to
Chelsea and his assistant Pereira was promoted to head coach.
Rolando gave Porto a flying start, heading in after three
minutes from a delightful cross by Brazilian forward Hulk.
Guimaraes, who lost the Portuguese Cup final 6-2 to Porto in
May, levelled in the 32nd minute when striker Marcelo Toscano
headed in unmarked from a corner by winger Targino.
Porto restored their lead, again thanks to Rolando who fired
in from close range in the 40th minute following Hulk's free
kick.
The Portuguese champions' next final is likely to be a
tougher test when they face European champions Barcelona in the
European Super Cup in Monaco on Aug. 26.
