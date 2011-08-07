LISBON Aug 7 Two goals by defender Rolando earned Porto a 2-1 win over Vitoria Guimaraes on Sunday to lift the Portuguese Super Cup, their first trophy under new coach Vitor Pereira.

Porto's third Super Cup win in a row followed a hugely successful season in which they won the league title, Europa League and Portuguese Cup before Andre Villas-Boas moved to Chelsea and his assistant Pereira was promoted to head coach.

Rolando gave Porto a flying start, heading in after three minutes from a delightful cross by Brazilian forward Hulk.

Guimaraes, who lost the Portuguese Cup final 6-2 to Porto in May, levelled in the 32nd minute when striker Marcelo Toscano headed in unmarked from a corner by winger Targino.

Porto restored their lead, again thanks to Rolando who fired in from close range in the 40th minute following Hulk's free kick.

The Portuguese champions' next final is likely to be a tougher test when they face European champions Barcelona in the European Super Cup in Monaco on Aug. 26. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas, editing by Ed Osmond)