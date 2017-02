LISBON Aug 11 A stoppage-time goal by new striker Jackson Martinez gave Porto a hard-fought 1-0 win over Academica on Saturday to lift the Portuguese Super Cup for the fourth consecutive season.

Martinez towered above Academica's defence and headed in the winner with 90 minutes on the clock to sealed a perfect debut start for the Colombia international.

Coach Vitor Pereira kick-started the season with a trophy, his third for the Portuguese Premier League champions since taking over from Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas just over a year ago.

Academica, who won the Portuguese Cup in May with a shock victory over Sporting, were sturdy in defence and contained Porto for most of the game until succumbing to Martinez's well-taken header. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Ed Osmond)