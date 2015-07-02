LISBON, July 2 An Indonesian tsunami survivor, found wearing a Portugal shirt nearly three weeks after his home was destroyed in the 2004 disaster, has joined Sporting Lisbon's academy, the club said on Thursday.

Martunis, now 17, survived for nearly three weeks on dried noodles and puddle water before he was found, rescued and reunited with his father and grandfather.

His plight drew attention around the world and he was flown over to meet the Portugal team before a match against Slovakia in 2005. They also helped finance the rebuilding of his home.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who began his career at Sporting, later flew out to Indonesia to meet him and, according to media reports, financed his education.

Ronaldo also became an ambassador for a campaign to help save mangrove swamps in the region.

"I am very happy to have joined Sporting. It is a dream come true," said Martunis, who is known simply by his first name, on the club website.

"Martunis will work at the academy," said Sporting President Bruno de Carvalho. "We will work with him also in his development as a human being and as a man." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Clare Lovell)