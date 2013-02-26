LISBON Feb 26 Portuguese club Vitoria de Guimaraes will play two matches behind closed doors as punishment for crowd violence in a Second League game between their reserve side and Sporting Braga's team B over the weekend, the Portuguese Football League (LPFP) said on Tuesday.

The LPFP published on its website a statement from the Portuguese Football Federation which also said Guimaraes must pay a 10,200 euros fine. (www.lpfp.pt)

Sunday's match between the northern clubs was suspended after dozens of fans clashed in the stands. The violence raised safety concerns over austerity-driven spending cuts that left several Premier League and amateur games without police protection.

A league spokeswoman said it was still not clear if the two-match punishment would be applied only to matches played by Guimaraes's reserve side or also to Premier League matches.

Guimaraes had decided not to request policing for the match as allowed under a new transitional money-saving law in Portugal, so there were only stewards and private security in the stadium. The unrest was contained after police in the surrounding area rushed to the ground. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Ed Osmond)