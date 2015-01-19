LISBON Jan 19 Goal-shy Vitoria Setubal parted company with coach Domingos Paciencia on Monday after reaching the halfway point of the season three points clear of the Primeira Liga relegation zone.

Setubal said the 46-year-old former Braga, Sporting Lisbon, Deportivo La Coruna and Kayserispor boss had left by "mutual consent" following Sunday's 3-1 home defeat by Braga.

Paciencia, who memorably led modest Braga to the Europa League final in 2011, is the third coaching victim of the Portuguese season.

Gil Vicente and Penafiel are the other sides to have made changes among the 18 top-flight teams.

Setubal are fourth from bottom with 14 points and have scored 11 goals, the joint lowest total in the league.

Paciencia joined the club in May having previously lasted just two months at Turkey's Kayserispor. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)