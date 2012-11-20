Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
LONDON Nov 20 International media agency MP & Silva has bought the broadcast rights to English Premier League soccer in Indonesia, New Zealand and 15 Pacific Islands for three years from 2013/14, the league said on Tuesday.
The Premier League is selling its international rights in a series of deals, building on its success in securing a 70 percent increase in the value of its domestic TV contract.
The value for the rights over the next three years could top 5 billion pounds ($8 billion), with 3 billion pounds already secured from Britain and the remainder to come from overseas where interest in English soccer is strong.
MP & Silva will replace ESPN Star, part of News Corp , as the rights holder in Indonesia from the start of next season.
The 20-team Premier League often sells directly to broadcasters but has previously worked in other parts of Asia with MP & Silva, which acts as a middleman by distributing programming to TV companies.
"We know MP & Silva well as they have acquired Premier League rights in the past and we are pleased to be working with them again," Richard Scudamore, the Premier League chief executive, said.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.