BARCELONA, July 27 Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Cordoba fullback Jose Angel Crespo, the Spanish club said on Monday.

The 28-year-old has been in a contractual dispute with the Andalusian side following their relegation from La Liga at the end of last season and has been looking for a move away.

"Cordoba and Aston Villa have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jose Angel Crespo to the English club," Cordoba announced on their Twitter page.

"The defender...will travel to England today for a medical ahead of the signing."

Crespo came through the Sevilla youth academy but was unable to establish himself in the first team. He moved to Racing Santander and then played for Padova, Bologna and Verona in Italy before joining Cordoba last season. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)