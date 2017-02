PARIS, June 28 Unai Emery has signed a two-year contract with Paris St Germain with an option for an additional season, the Ligue 1 champions said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old Spaniard joins from FC Sevilla, having guided the Spanish club to a third consecutive Europa League title this season. He replaces Laurent Blanc, who had parted company with PSG after three seasons in charge.

(Reporting by Patrick Vignal)