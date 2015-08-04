UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
March 24 Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
PARIS Aug 4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 season opener at Lille on Friday because of a knee injury.
PSG said on their website (www.psg.fr) on Tuesday that the Sweden striker picked up the injury during the team's 2-0 win against Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions' Trophy last Saturday.
"(Further checks) showed a sprained ligament in his right knee," the club said.
PSG kick off this season's Ligue 1 at Lille on Friday at 1830 GMT. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
ZAGREB, March 24 Croatia stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group I after a superb first-half goal by striker Nikola Kalinic gave them a 1-0 home win over Ukraine in an action-packed game on Friday.