PARIS Dec 4 Brazil striker Lucas hopes to emulate his idol Lionel Messi when he joins big-spending Paris St Germain next month.

"In my opinion, my style compares to Messi's," Lucas, who was signed for a reported fee of 45 million euros from Sao Paulo, told France Football in an interview on Tuesday.

"We grab the ball and immediately go on the attack. We take knocks but we stay on our feet.

"Messi's dribbling is also towards the goal...he does not fall, does not dive," he said of Barcelona's prized Argentine striker. "When he's fouled, he does not stay on the ground.

"That is why I like him a lot and why I see myself in him. He's an example for me; he's my other idol," the 20-year-old Lucas, whose first idol is former France great Zinedine Zidane, added.

PSG, who have spent more than 200 million euros on transfers since they were taken over by Qatari investors last year, agreed terms for Lucas in August under which he will join them in January on a 4-1/2-year contract.

Lucas has scored three goals from 22 caps with Brazil. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)