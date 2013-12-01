PARIS Dec 1 Zahir Belounis, the French player who has just arrived back from Qatar after allegedly being stranded there for 17 months, made clear on Sunday that his next move would target his former club, not the Gulf country.

Belounis joined Qatari side Al-Jaish in 2007 and said he had been prevented from leaving the country after taking a financial dispute with the club to court.

He flew back to France on Thursday but had to drop his case in order to receive an exit visa.

His situation has fuelled further criticism towards a country already under fire over the fate of workers building 2022 World Cup venues, but Belounis said he had no problem with the authorities.

"(The World Cup) has given me a chance to talk about my troubles but let me be very clear, I'm not suing Qatar, I'm suing my former club," he told the website of daily L'Equipe.

"I don't want to mix things up. Several members of the World Cup organising committee have helped me to find a solution in the past few months," he added. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)