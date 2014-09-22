LONDON, Sept 22 The 2022 soccer World Cup will be held in Qatar despite doubts raised by a German FIFA executive committee member because of extreme heat in the desert state, local organisers said on Monday.

"Qatar will host the FIFA World Cup in 2022, despite comments of FIFA Executive Committee member Dr. Zwanziger, which reflect his personal opinion and not that of FIFA," communications director Nasser Al Khatera said in a statement.

"The only question now is when, not if. Summer or winter, we will be ready."

In an article in Germany's Sport Bild, Executive Committee member Theo Zwanziger had said: "I personally think that in the end the 2022 World Cup will not take place in Qatar.

"Medics say that they cannot accept responsibility with a World Cup taking place under these conditions," added the German. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)