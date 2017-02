Aug 17 Mali midfielder Seydou Keita has signed for Qatari side El Jaish SC on a six-month deal, the Doha-based club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Keita, 36, has left AS Roma as a free agent after two years at the Stadio Olimpico, playing 20 Serie A games last season.

In four glittering years at Barcelona from 2008-12, he won three Spanish titles and two Champions League crowns.

He has also helped Mali reach four Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals, including third-place finishes in 2012 and 2013.

Keita has also had spells at Olympique de Marseille, Lens, Sevilla, Valencia and Chinese side Dalian Aerbin. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Ken Ferris)