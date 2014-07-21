July 21 Wilson Palacios's proposed transfer from Stoke City to Qatar Sports Club has collapsed after the Honduran international failed a medical, the Doha club said on Monday.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder, who was sent off in his country's opening 3-0 World Cup defeat to France last month, is entering the final year of his contract with the English Premier League side.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Wigan Athletic player was mainly used from the bench last season and Stoke coach Mark Hughes has increased his midfield options in recent weeks by bringing in Fulham's Steve Sidwell. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Nick Mulvenney)