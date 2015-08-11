DUBAI Aug 11 Qatar hopes to decide how many stadiums it will use in hosting the 2022 World Cup by the end of this year, a spokesman for the organizing committee said on Tuesday.

Here are the details for the five stadiums the organisers have announced so far, in the order they were unveiled:

AL WAKRAH STADIUM

Tournament capacity: 40,000

Location: Al Wakrah

Matches up to and including: Quarter-finals

Announced: November 2013

Construction start date: Third quarter (Q3) 2015

Estimated completion: Q1 2018

Project Management Consultant: KEO International Consultants

Main Construction Contractor: To be decided

Designer and Engineering Consultants: AECOM is design consultant, designed stadium in conjunction with Zaha Hadid Architects

AL BAYT STADIUM - AL KHOR CITY

Tournament capacity: 60,000

Location: Al Khor Municipality

Matches up to and including: Semi-finals

Announced: June 2014

Construction start date: Q4 2015

Estimated completion: Q3 2018

Project Management Consultant: Projacs

Main Construction Contractor: Joint venture of Galfar Al Misnad, Salini Impregilo Group and Cimolai.

Designer and Engineering Consultants: Dar Al-Handasah

KHALIFA INTERNATIONAL STADIUM

Tournament capacity: 40,000

Location: Al Rayyan municipality

Matches up to and including: Quarter-finals

Announced: November 2014

Construction start date: Q2 2014

Estimated completion: Q2 2017

Project Management Consultant: Projacs

Main Construction Contractor: Joint venture between Midmac Contracting and Six Construct

Designer and Engineering Consultants: Dar Al-Handasah

QATAR FOUNDATION STADIUM

Tournament capacity: 40,000

Location: Education City, Al Rayyan Municipality

Matches up to and including: Quarter-finals

Announced: December 2014

Construction Start Date: Q2 2013

Estimated Completion: Q3 2019

Project Management Consultant: ASTAD Project Management

Main Construction Contractor: To be decided

Designer and Engineering Consultants: FIA Fenwick Iribarren Architects

AL RAYYAN STADIUM

Tournament capacity: 40,000

Location: Al Rayyan Municipality

Matches up to and including: Quarter-finals

Announced: April 2015

Construction start date: Q1 2016

Estimated completion: Q1 2019

Project Management Consultant: AECOM

Main Construction Contractor: To be decided

Designer and Engineering Consultants: Ramboll and Pattern (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Justin Palmer)