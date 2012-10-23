PARIS Oct 23 Serbia could face tough sanctions from UEFA's disciplinary committee after racism again marred a football game in the country last week, president Michel Platini said on Tuesday.

England Under-21 defender Danny Rose complained after a Euro qualifier in Serbia last week that he had been racially abused and the British government demanded serious punishment against Serbia.

"Over a year ago we gave Croatia and Serbia a serious yellow card, now we will see what the disciplinary committee will decide," Platini, referring to recurrent racism and violence problems in the Balkan country, told reporters at a Euro 2016 meeting.

"We will get the report from the delegates, the report from the officials," he said.

"We have television footage. The disciplinary committee will deal with it."