LONDON, April 19 Charles Green is stepping down as the chief executive of Scottish soccer club Rangers days after they launched an inquiry into his conduct, the club said on Friday.

Green, who owns a stake of around eight percent in the club, led the rescue of former Scottish champions Rangers last year after the club's parent company went into liquidation.

He faced an inquiry into media reports he had secretly been working during the takeover with former owner Craig Whyte, who had been barred from playing any part in Scottish soccer.

"Whilst Mr Green strenuously denies any wrongdoing, he has recognised that this negative publicity is a distraction and is detracting from the achievements and reputation of the club," Rangers said in a statement.

