Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
LONDON May 29 Rangers have won their appeal against the Scottish Football Association's decision to impose a year-long transfer ban on them, the troubled club said on their website on Tuesday.
The ban was handed out after Rangers, who went into adminstration in February over unpaid taxes, were charged with bringing the game into disrepute.
Rangers challenged the ban at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on the grounds that it was not one of the sanctions in the SFA's regulations and Lord Glennie ruled that the decision should be reconsidered by the ruling body's appeal panel.
"I regret that I cannot accept that view," Lord Glennie said. "There is no mention of suspensions, expulsions or ejection from the Cup."
Rangers are still banned from signing players because they are in adminstration but a takeover bid from former Sheffield United chief executive Charles Green was accepted two weeks ago. (Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.