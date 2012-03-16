LONDON, March 16 A consortium led by a
former Rangers director and backed by the club's fans made a bid
on Friday to buy the stricken Scottish champions but looked
certain to face competition from other suitors after the Glasgow
club went into administration.
"We're ready to go, we have the finances in place and we
want to get the club stabilised as quickly as possible," said
Paul Murray, who is heading the 'Blue Knights' consortium.
"Like every other Rangers fan, I'd love there to be some
certainty about the future of our club before next weekend's Old
Firm game," he added, referring to the March 25 clash with local
rivals Celtic at Ibrox.
"To our mind there is no reason why that can't be achieved -
we hope the administrators will agree."
However, his group is not the only one interested in trying
to rescue the 54-times champions who face an uncertain future
after they went into administration in February.
Brian Kennedy, the owner of English rugby union club Sale
Sharks had put in a bid, the BBC reported.
A group based in the American city of Chicago had also
joined the battle, Sky News reported.
Administrators Duff and Phelps had set Friday as a deadline
for bids after last week agreeing wage cuts with the players to
avert heavy job losses.
The Blue Knights also have the support of Ticketus, a
company which paid Rangers chairman Craig Whyte about 20 million
pounds ($31.69 million) as an advance on future season ticket
sales.
Loss-making Rangers were forced into administration after
running up nine million pounds in unpaid taxes since Whyte took
an 85 percent stake in the club last May.
The club also faces an additional bill of more than 50
million pounds if it loses a case brought by the tax authorities
over the use of trusts to pay players over the past decade.
Rangers have been deducted 10 points for going into
administration, leaving the way clear for Celtic to reclaim the
Scottish Premier League title.
($1 = 0.6312 British pounds)
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Ken Ferris)