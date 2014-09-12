LONDON, Sept 12 Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley said on Friday he was not buying more shares to help fund Rangers, a statement likely to dampen speculation that he could take over the former Scottish soccer champions.

Ashley has a stake of more than 4.5 percent in Rangers who are trying to raise around 4 million pounds ($6.5 million) from the sale of new shares to investors as the club seeks financial stability.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday that Ashley would listen to offers for English Premier League Newcastle and was interested in taking control of Rangers.

"I will not be participating in the open offer which closes at 11am (1000 GMT) today," Ashley said in a one-line statement, referring to the fund raising by Rangers.

Rangers have moved up to the second tier of the Scottish game after being forced to relaunch from the fourth rung following the club's collapse under a pile of debt in 2012.

That smooth progress on the field has been marred by boardroom infighting and further financial losses.

(1 US dollar = 0.61 British pound) (Writing by Keith Weir; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)