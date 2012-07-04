LONDON, July 4 Rival teams have barred Rangers from playing in the Scottish Premier League (SPL) next season following the Glasgow club's financial crisis.

It is not clear where Rangers, Scottish champions a record 54 times, will play next season. They could have to relaunch from the fourth tier of the Scottish game.

" At today's General Meeting, SPL clubs today voted overwhelmingly to reject the application from Rangers newco to join the SPL," the League said in a statement.

(Reporting by Keith Weir)