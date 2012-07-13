LONDON, July 13 Former champions Rangers will play in the fourth tier of Scottish soccer next season following their financial crisis, Scottish Football League chief executive David Longmuir said on Friday.

Rangers, who went into administration in February before a takeover last month, will have to relaunch in the lowly Scottish Third Division, clubs decided on Friday in a vote.

Rangers had been ejected from the 12-team Scottish Premier League in a separate vote last week. (Reporting by Keith Weir)