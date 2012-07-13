Soccer-English League Cup final fixture
Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English League CupFinal Final match on Monday Final Sunday, February 26 (GMT) Manchester United v Southampton (1630)
LONDON, July 13 Former champions Rangers will play in the fourth tier of Scottish soccer next season following their financial crisis, Scottish Football League chief executive David Longmuir said on Friday.
Rangers, who went into administration in February before a takeover last month, will have to relaunch in the lowly Scottish Third Division, clubs decided on Friday in a vote.
Rangers had been ejected from the 12-team Scottish Premier League in a separate vote last week. (Reporting by Keith Weir)
Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Friday, February 24 (GMT) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Rangers (1945) Saturday, February 25 (GMT) Aberdeen v Ross County (1500) Celtic v Hamilton Academical (1500) Motherwell v Dundee (1500) Partick Thistle v Hearts (1500) St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1500)
Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, February 25 (GMT) Chelsea v Swansea City (1500) Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough (1500) Everton v Sunderland (1500) Hull City v Burnley (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Bournemouth (1500) Watford v West Ham United (1730) Sunday, February 26 (GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1330) Monday, February 27 (GMT)