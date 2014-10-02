LONDON Oct 2 Mike Ashley, the owner of English
Premier League soccer club Newcastle United, has doubled his
stake in Glasgow's Rangers International Football Club
to almost 9 percent.
Ashley, the founder of retail group Sports Direct,
bought northeast England's Newcastle United in 2007, and prior
to Friday's announcement had owned a minority stake of 4.5
percent in Rangers, the former Scottish champions.
Regulatory announcements published on Thursday show Ashley
now owns an 8.92 percent stake in Rangers through his MASH
Holdings Limited company, which owns also Newcastle United.
At that level, Ashley is close to the 10 percent limit of
Rangers ownership that he has agreed with the Scottish football
association.
Rangers in September attempted to raise 4 million pounds
($6.5 million) to ensure its financial stability, but an open
offer fell short of target, returning 3.1 million.
Newcastle United said last month that Mike Ashley remained
committed to the club, responding to a report in a British
newspaper which said he would consider offers and was interested
in taking control of Rangers.
Ashley is renowned for taking minority stakes in companies
or taking bets on their future performance via options.
In September, he entered into a put option agreement on a
small stake in Britain's biggest grocer Tesco. In 2007,
he amassed a 3 pct stake in Adidas valued at 200
million pounds, selling it two months later for a profit of
nearly 30 percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.6196 British pound)
