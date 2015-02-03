Feb 3 Rangers have taken five Newcastle United players on loan until the of the season, the Glasgow side said on Monday.

Fringe players Gael Bigirimana, Shane Ferguson, Kevin Mbabu, Remie Streete and Haris Vuckic have joined the 54-times Scottish champions, who are battling for promotion to the top division after being reformed as a fourth-tier club in 2012.

Championship club Rangers hope the deals will kick-start their bid for promotion to the Scottish Premiership. They are currently in second place behind Hearts just past the halfway mark in the season.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley personally owns around nine percent of Rangers, who struck a deal with his Sports Direct firm for a 10 million pounds ($15 million) credit facility in January amid a "perilous" financial situation.

Rangers and Ashley are currently facing a complaint from the Scottish Football Association over alleged breaches of dual ownership rules.

The crisis-hit club, UEFA Cup finalists seven years ago, are plagued by boardroom infighting and ownership tussles, with continual takeover bids rebuffed.

Former Rangers director Dave King, whose New Oasis Asset Management vehicle owns almost 15 percent of the club, has called for a general meeting to put forward resolutions for the removal of several directors. (Writing by Peter Rutherford in Seoul, Editing by Patrick Johnston)