LONDON, Sept 18 Fans of former Scottish soccer
champions Rangers will be able to register next month to buy
shares in the Glasgow club which is preparing to return to the
stock market after collapsing under the weight of its debt.
The new owners of Rangers have appointed Capita Registrars
to handle share registration services, the club said on Tuesday,
after hiring Cenkos Securities to advise on raising additional
funds earlier this month.
Rangers, Scottish champions a record 54 times, have been
demoted to the fourth tier of the game in Scotland after their
financial failure, which began with administration in February
and their relaunch as a new club in June.
"The Rangers Football Club will make further details
available shortly and expects that fans will have an opportunity
to register their interest in purchasing shares in The Rangers
Football Club in October," Chief Executive Charles Green said in
a statement.
Institutional investors have shown limited appetite for
owning soccer club stocks, given the high salary costs in the
sport and the way setbacks on the field can affect earnings.
Rangers have made a muted start to life in the lowly
Scottish Third Division. They are currently fourth in the
10-team league which they had been expected to dominate.