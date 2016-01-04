Jan 4 Factbox on former France great Zinedine Zidane, who was appointed Real Madrid coach on Monday.

Born June 23, 1972 in Marseille, France.

EARLY CAREER

* Joins Cannes in 1988 and scores six goals in 61 league appearances. Moves to Girondins Bordeaux in 1992 and scores 28 goals in 139 league appearances during four seasons.

JUVENTUS CAREER

* Moves to Juventus in 1996. Helps the club win two Serie A titles in his first two seasons. Wins the European Super Cup and the World Club Cup with Juventus.

* Plays in the Champions League final in 1997 and 1998 but Juventus are beaten both times, by Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid respectively.

* Also receives five-match ban in October 2000 after being sent off for headbutting Hamburg's Jochen Kientz, his second successive sending off in Champions League matches.

REAL MADRID CAREER

* Becomes the world's most expensive player in 2001 as he moves from Juventus to Real Madrid for up to $66 million.

* Helps Real Madrid win the Champions League in 2002 with a majestic winner in the 2-1 final victory over Bayer Leverkusen. Also wins the World Club Cup as Real beat South American champions Olimpia 2-0.

* Wins La Liga title with Real Madrid in 2003.

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

* Makes France debut in 2-2 draw against the Czech Republic in August 1994. Scores two goals in 17 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

* During the 1998 World Cup, is sent off after 70 minutes of France's 4-0 first-round victory over Saudi Arabia and misses next two matches. He then heads two first-half goals to help France win their first World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Brazil.

* Named player of the tournament as he helps France to victory in Euro 2000.

* Retires from international football in August 2004 but a year later he announces his comeback. Having already announced he would retire after the 2006 World Cup, he helped France reach the final against Italy.

* Became only the fourth player to score in two different World Cup finals (along with Pele, Paul Breitner, and Vava) when he put France ahead with a penalty.

* Zidane was sent off during extra time in the final for butting Italy defender Marco Materazzi in the chest. Italy went on to win the title in the penalty shootout.

AWARDS

* World Player of the Year - 1998, 2000, 2003.

* European Player of the Year - 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003.

* Top European Player of the last 50 years in a public poll to mark UEFA's Golden Jubilee in 2004 (Compiled by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Alan Baldwin)